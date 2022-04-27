Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-$0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.630 EPS.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,914. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

