Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.75 EPS

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.630 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.56-$0.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.17. 77,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,914. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.82. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,558,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,874,000 after buying an additional 186,269 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,547,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,614,000 after buying an additional 38,050 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 523,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after buying an additional 29,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after buying an additional 96,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

