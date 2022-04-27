Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PPL. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target (up from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, April 11th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.97.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$0.25 on Wednesday, hitting C$48.16. 556,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,453. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.35. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$37.02 and a one year high of C$51.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9500002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total transaction of C$198,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,575 shares in the company, valued at C$4,412,547.95. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total transaction of C$56,422.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$461,346. Insiders sold a total of 7,616 shares of company stock worth $353,739 in the last 90 days.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

