Pendragon (LON:PDG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Pendragon (LON:PDG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 36 ($0.46) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.80% from the company’s current price.
PDG stock opened at GBX 21.98 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.15. The company has a market cap of £307.02 million and a P/E ratio of 5.11. Pendragon has a twelve month low of GBX 14.55 ($0.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 29 ($0.37).
