Pendragon (LON:PDG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Pendragon (LON:PDG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 36 ($0.46) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.80% from the company’s current price.

PDG stock opened at GBX 21.98 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.15. The company has a market cap of £307.02 million and a P/E ratio of 5.11. Pendragon has a twelve month low of GBX 14.55 ($0.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 29 ($0.37).

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

