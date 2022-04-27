Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.59. Penn National Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.68.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.40. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

