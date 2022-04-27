Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.68.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 15.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,743,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 53,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

