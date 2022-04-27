PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $525.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

