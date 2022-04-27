PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 295.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $495.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $8.02.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 132.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

About PennantPark Investment (Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.