PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect PennantPark Investment to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 132.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect PennantPark Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.75. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 51,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 520,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 61,293 shares during the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

