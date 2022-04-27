Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of PWOD stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $164.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.56. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 23.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWOD. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $262,000. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

