Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS.

PAG stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,457. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.43. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $72.35 and a 12-month high of $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,607,000 after purchasing an additional 197,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after buying an additional 260,834 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $11,919,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

