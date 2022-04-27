Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS.
PAG stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,457. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.43. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $72.35 and a 12-month high of $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.10.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.83.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
