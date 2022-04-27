Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

PEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.90.

Shares of PEN opened at $179.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.53. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.68 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.90.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 25.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 15.6% in the first quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 11.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,365,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

