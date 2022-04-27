Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PEBO stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $823.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

PEBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Peoples Bancorp (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.