Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

NASDAQ:PEBO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.40. 3,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,830. The company has a market capitalization of $807.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In related news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 28,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,901,000 after purchasing an additional 67,121 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PEBO. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

