Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 36.36% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

PFIS traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,384. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $356.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.21. Peoples Financial Services has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez acquired 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.62 per share, with a total value of $50,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Financial Services (Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

