People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

