PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $186.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.
PEP opened at $173.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $141.73 and a 12 month high of $177.24.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.