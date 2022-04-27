PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $186.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP opened at $173.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $141.73 and a 12 month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.