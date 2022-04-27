PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $198.00 at Citigroup

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $173.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $141.73 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.55 and a 200 day moving average of $167.03.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

