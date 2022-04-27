PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $168.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

PEP stock opened at $173.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.55 and its 200-day moving average is $167.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $239.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $141.73 and a twelve month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

