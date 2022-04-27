PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $193.00 at Guggenheim

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Guggenheim from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PEP. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $172.91 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $141.73 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $239.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 26.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 99.6% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,747,000 after acquiring an additional 70,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

