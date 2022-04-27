PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) PT Raised to $193.00 at Guggenheim

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEP traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.10. 81,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,522,975. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $141.73 and a twelve month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

