Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.96. Perficient posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on PRFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.71.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 846.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Perficient by 1,971.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 924.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient stock opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Perficient has a 12 month low of $63.60 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 66.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Perficient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.