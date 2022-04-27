Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.71.

Shares of PRFT opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Perficient has a one year low of $63.60 and a one year high of $153.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.82 and a 200 day moving average of $116.95.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 19.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,603 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after purchasing an additional 24,855 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,151 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

