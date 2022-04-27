Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €230.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) received a €230.00 ($247.31) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($210.75) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($258.06) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €266.00 ($286.02) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($231.18) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($236.56) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €225.15 ($242.10).

Shares of RI stock opened at €194.30 ($208.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €191.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €198.57. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($146.51).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

