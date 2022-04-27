Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits principally in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho which are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. Perpetua Resources Corp., formerly known as Midas Gold Corp., is based in BOISE, ID. “

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ PPTA opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. Perpetua Resources has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $229.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Chris J. Robison purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 18,321 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in Perpetua Resources by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 24,771,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,362,000 after buying an additional 3,835,810 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perpetua Resources (Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perpetua Resources (PPTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.