Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Announces Dividend of GBX 110

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.40) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,103 ($26.80) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 2,083 ($26.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,272 ($41.70). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,244.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,516.48. The company has a market capitalization of £6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58.

Get Persimmon alerts:

PSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,648 ($33.75) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($39.38) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($28.68) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($43.46) to GBX 3,440 ($43.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,050.45 ($38.88).

In other Persimmon news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($28.94), for a total transaction of £161,286.42 ($205,565.15).

Persimmon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.