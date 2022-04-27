Personalis (PSNL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Personalis has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.72% and a negative net margin of 76.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect Personalis to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PSNL stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.56. Personalis has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSNL shares. Bank of America raised Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

In other Personalis news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se purchased 48,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $487,930.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $45,921.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,687 shares of company stock valued at $57,717 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Personalis by 133.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

