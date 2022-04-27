PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. PetIQ reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.53 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 206.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 251,182 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in PetIQ by 958.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 87,597 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in PetIQ by 376.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the third quarter worth $1,292,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in PetIQ in the third quarter worth $48,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PETQ stock opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

