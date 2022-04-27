PetIQ (PETQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. PetIQ has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PetIQ to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PetIQ stock opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $612.57 million, a PE ratio of -38.57, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PetIQ by 206.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 251,182 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 433.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

PetIQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

