Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. 30,233,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,888,258. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 36,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,803 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

