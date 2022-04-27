Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,800 shares, a growth of 72,500.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 305.7 days.

Pets at Home Group stock remained flat at $$3.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $7.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAHGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($7.07) to GBX 430 ($5.48) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Peel Hunt raised Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.00.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

