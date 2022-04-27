Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Critical Survey

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) and Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pfizer and Lannett, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfizer 0 10 10 0 2.50 Lannett 0 1 0 0 2.00

Pfizer presently has a consensus target price of $58.11, indicating a potential upside of 18.51%. Lannett has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 870.87%. Given Lannett’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lannett is more favorable than Pfizer.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pfizer and Lannett’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfizer $81.29 billion 3.41 $21.98 billion $3.85 12.74 Lannett $478.78 million 0.06 -$363.48 million ($7.25) -0.09

Pfizer has higher revenue and earnings than Lannett. Lannett is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pfizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Pfizer has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lannett has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pfizer and Lannett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfizer 26.97% 34.53% 14.65% Lannett -70.98% -31.06% -4.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.0% of Pfizer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Lannett shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Pfizer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Lannett shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pfizer beats Lannett on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands. The company also provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as pneumococcal disease, meningococcal disease, tick-borne encephalitis, and COVID-19 under the Comirnaty/BNT162b2, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, Trumenba, and the Prevnar family brands; biosimilars for chronic immune and inflammatory diseases under the Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis, and Cibinqo brands; and amyloidosis, hemophilia, and endocrine diseases under the Vyndaqel/Vyndamax, BeneFIX, and Genotropin brands. In addition, the company is involved in the contract manufacturing business. It serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, and individual provider offices, as well as disease control and prevention centers. The company has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Astellas Pharma US, Inc.; Myovant Sciences Ltd.; Akcea Therapeutics, Inc; Merck KGaA; Valneva SE; BioNTech SE; and Arvinas, Inc. Pfizer Inc. was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Lannett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications, such as analgesic, anti-psychosis, cardiovascular, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, infectious disease, migraine, respiratory/allergy/cough/cold, urinary, and others medical indications. The company's primary products include Levothyroxine Sodium tablets, Fluphenazine tablets, Posaconazole DR tablets, Verapamil SR tablets, Methylphenidate CD capsules, Omeprazole capsules, Pantoprazole Sodium DR tablets, Sumatriptan Nasal spray, Metolazone tablets, Amphetamine IR Tablets, Methylphenidate Hydrochloride ER stimulants, as well as cocaine hydrochloride solution. It sells its pharmaceutical products to generic pharmaceutical distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, private label distributors, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical companies, managed care organizations, hospital buying groups, governmental entities, and health maintenance organizations. The company has supply and development agreements with Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Group of companies, Dexcel Pharma, Elite Pharmaceuticals, RivoPharm, and various other companies. Lannett Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

