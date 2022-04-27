PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PGTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.43. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $42,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $187,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

