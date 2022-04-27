Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.300-$1.390 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.64%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 122,489 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 29,330 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAHC shares. Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

About Phibro Animal Health (Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.