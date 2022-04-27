Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Up 462.2% in April

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 462.2% from the March 31st total of 199,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of PHIO stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. 17,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,049. The company has a market cap of $13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.85.
A number of brokerages have commented on PHIO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.
