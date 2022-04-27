Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 279,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 305.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

