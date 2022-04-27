Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.95. Photronics has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Photronics will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $206,996.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,300 shares of company stock worth $689,314. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

