Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 242.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 146,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

