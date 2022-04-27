Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.54. 1,992,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,113. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

