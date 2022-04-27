Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) Plans GBX 0.88 Dividend

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Picton Property Income stock traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 102 ($1.30). The company had a trading volume of 614,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,147. The company has a market cap of £558.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. Picton Property Income has a one year low of GBX 79.60 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 107 ($1.36). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.
Picton Property Income Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.