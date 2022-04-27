Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) Plans GBX 0.88 Dividend

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Picton Property Income stock traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 102 ($1.30). The company had a trading volume of 614,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,147. The company has a market cap of £558.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. Picton Property Income has a one year low of GBX 79.60 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 107 ($1.36). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

