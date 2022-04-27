PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 937.5% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of PGP stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $8.67. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $11.56.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%.
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (Get Rating)
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
