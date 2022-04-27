Ping Identity (PING) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Ping Identity to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Ping Identity has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ping Identity to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PING stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. Ping Identity has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of research firms have commented on PING. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

In other news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $1,774,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 473,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,234,747.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $783,106.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,920,868.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,288,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after acquiring an additional 849,027 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ping Identity by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 35,576 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ping Identity by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,052,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,090,000 after buying an additional 566,031 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ping Identity by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ping Identity by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

