Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -1.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PME. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 45,144 shares during the period. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

