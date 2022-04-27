Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $268.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total value of $125,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 51,675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD stock opened at $228.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.39 and its 200 day moving average is $211.26. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 29.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

