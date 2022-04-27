Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $9.10 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $9.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.88. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $9.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $34.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $31.83 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.15.

Shares of PXD opened at $228.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $5,341,949.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.