Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.61 per share for the quarter.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post $29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PXD opened at $228.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.15.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

