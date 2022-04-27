Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is specialty manufacturer of electrical transmission and distribution equipment. The company provide solutions in the utility, industrial and commercial segments of the electrical transmission and distribution industry. It operates primarily in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. “

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of PPSI stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 million, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of -0.52. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPSI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 74,988 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period.

About Pioneer Power Solutions (Get Rating)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.