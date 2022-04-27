Piper Sandler Cuts Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $75.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.29% from the company’s current price.

GSHD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.84 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average of $107.98.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,172,505.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,978,349.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

