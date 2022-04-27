PJT Partners Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th.

PJT Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 152.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PJT Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Shares of PJT Partners stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.25. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,086. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.91.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,795,000 after acquiring an additional 46,757 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,629,000. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

