PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

PJT traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.08. 7,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,086. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.91. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in PJT Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,890,000 after acquiring an additional 48,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,795,000 after purchasing an additional 46,757 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $2,629,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $934,000. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

